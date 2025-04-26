Marvel Rivals Thunderbolts Crossover Adds New Winter Soldier Skin (And Sebastian Stan is Thrilled)

The last MCU movie to hit theaters, Captain America: Brave New World, was a bit of a miss for many fans. That means that all eyes are on the upcoming release of Thunderbolts*, featuring Yelena Belova and Bucky Barnes in an unconventional team of antiheroes. And now that we have Marvel Rivals, it seems like every new MCU release will get some kind of crossover in the game. Yesterday, Sebastian Stan himself appeared in a video promoting a special Thunderbolts* Marvel Rivals stream and a brand-new Winter Soldier skin headed for the superhero shooter, and it was hilariously understated.

On April 25th, Marvel Rivals held a Thunderbolts* themed tournament on Twitch. Various streamers showed up to compete, showing off early access looks at the new Winter Soldier skin that will release in-game alongside the theatrical debut of Thunderbolts*. The idea of this promo was to get fans excited to tune in for the streams to see the new skin in action, while also chatting about the upcoming movie. However, due to the deadpan delivery from Sebastian Stan, many fans are getting a bit sidetracked. But don’t take our word for it. Check out the promo video for yourself below:

⚡ It's time to get electrifying! Check out the Thunderbolts* Marvel Rivals tournament on Twitch today from 3-5 PM PDT!



Streamers will get early access to the upcoming Bucky costume and compete for fun prizes while chatting about all things Thunderbolts*, in theaters May 2nd.… pic.twitter.com/z77Nik4Soz — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) April 25, 2025

Given that Stan looks to be on a film set, it’s likely he’s tired from a full day of filming something. However, fans can’t quite get over hearing Bucky Barnes himself say “I’m so excited” in a voice that conveys precisely zero excitement. As one fan on Reddit puts it, “I can’t tell if Sebastian Stan is genuinely miserable in that promo video or they directed him to be as deadpan as possible.” Whether the delivery is intentional or not, it’s certainly managed to catch Marvel fans’ attention in the best way.

How to Get New Marvel Rivals Winter Soldier Thunderbolts* Skin

In case you’re too busy laughing at the low-energy promo to catch the details, let’s not forget that while the live stream is over, we’ve still got a new MCU-themed Marvel Rivals skin to look forward to. The new custom Bucky skin, which Sebastian Stan himself says is “so awesome” will arrive in Marvel Rivals on May 2nd, right alongside the release of Thunderbolts*.

Thanks to yesterday’s livestreams, we got a sneak peek at the Winter Soldier Thunderbolts* Bundle that will arrive in-game. This pack will cost 2200 Units and looks to include a nameplate, emote, and spray as well. Given the apparent discount in the image from last night’s stream, it’s also possible that the bundle will debut at a reduced price of 1600 Units.

At any rate, it doesn’t look like the crossover costume will be offered as a free reward for seeing the movie. With the release date so soon, we likely would have heard about any free giveaway promos for Marvel Rivals x Thunderbolts* already. The new bundle featuring this MCU-inspired skin for the Winter Soldier will be available in Marvel Rivals starting on May 2nd.

Are you planning to see Thunderbolts* in theaters? Will you get the tie-in skin in Marvel Rivals? Let us know in the comments below.