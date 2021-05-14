Biomutant Shows Off Gameplay from 5 Different Platforms

✖

The long-awaited Biomutant release is just under two weeks away now, and to hype of the game during its final stretch, THQ Nordic showed off plenty of new gameplay from the game. The gameplay in question encompasses five different platforms as well, so regardless of which version of the game you’re going to play, you can get a feel of how it’ll look. The only exception is that there isn’t any gameplay from the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S versions since the game isn’t getting dedicated releases for that platform.

You can check out gameplay from the PlayStation 4 Pro and the Xbox One X versions below to get as close a look at what it’ll be like to play on the newest consoles as you’re able to assuming you’ll be choosing those platforms. the game’s set to be playable on those through backwards compatibility even if you don’t have a dedicated next-gen version, so you’re safe to count Biomutant among your PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S games in a way even if it won’t yet have the upgrades others benefit from.

Not quite sure yet which platform you want to play on? We've recorded unedited gameplay footage, so you can decide for yourself! PC: https://t.co/NBOIprUowz

PS4 & Xbox One: https://t.co/qVeVBmDc5x

PS4 Pro & Xbox One X: https://t.co/5vFkbABEoS How will you play #Biomutant? — Biomutant (@Biomutant) May 14, 2021

As the Biomutant tweet above indicates, there’s even more gameplay to look at after you’re finished with the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X versions. From there, you can check out the PC, base PlayStation 4, and base Xbox One versions to see how the gameplay stacks up if you’re undecided on which platform you want to go for. If nothing else, you’ve got three times the gameplay to watch if you’re already set on a version.

The game’s been previewed many times in its long journey to release, but just in case you still aren’t familiar with the project, you can learn more about it from listings like the one shared on Steam.

“Biomutant is an open-world, post-apocalyptic Kung-Fu fable RPG, with a unique martial arts styled combat system allowing you to mix melee, shooting and mutant ability action,” a preview of the game said. “A plague is ruining the land and the Tree-of-Life is bleeding death from its roots. The Tribes stand divided. Explore a world in turmoil and define its fate – will you be its saviour or lead it to an even darker destiny?”

Biomutant is scheduled to release on May 25th for all the platforms listed above.