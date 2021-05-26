Biomutant: How to Get the Mercenary Class on Playstation and Xbox Consoles

✖

Biomutant's pre-order bonus is only available to players who do a little bit of extra digging. One of the perks of pre-ordering Biomutant is the Mercenary class, which focuses on dual-wielding melee weapons and dealing out increased damage. The class is only available to those who pre-ordered the game, but most Biomutant players discovered that the class was not available to them when they booted up the game for the first time. THQ Nordic has confirmed that this is a glitch, and that a patch is on the way. However, some intrepid players have found workarounds for getting the Mercenary class added to their systems.

While the Mercenary class is not automatically added to Biomutant when you first open the game up, you should be able to download the class from your console's store. Each console works a bit different, so we've compiled a handy guide on how to download the Mercenary Class for each type of console.

PlayStation 5

To unlock the Mercenary class on PlayStation 5, players will need to have the game closed. Highlight the game icon and press the options button. Select "Manage Game Content" and then choose the Mercenary Class to download and install.

PlayStation 4

The Mercenary Class is only available to PlayStation 4 owners through the PSN app. Access the PlayStation store through the mobile app, search for the Biomutant Mercenary Class, and then download it to the console.

Xbox

Xbox players can also download the Mercenary Class from the Microsoft Store on Xbox. Select Biomutant and then head to the Add-Ons menu. From there, they should be able to find the Mercenary Class and download it to consoles.

Biomutant is an open-world action game set in a post-apocalyptic world. Players will explore ruins while seeking to settle a fierce Tribe War and deal with the four World Eaters threatening the Tree of Life that sustains the world. ComicBook's review of Biomutant described the game as having a hauntingly beautiful world with a top-notch fighting and crafting system, but noted that the game lacked a strong narrative.

Biomutant is available now on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.