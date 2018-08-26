Biomutant Delayed to 2019

THQ Nordic has announced that its post-apocalyptic kung-fu fable RPG, Biomutant, has been delayed from its previous 2018 window to 2019. More specifically, the Experiment 101-developed title is now poised to release sometime next summer.

To alleviate the bad news, the pair have also released a brand-new trailer, which shows a game that looks considerably better than it did when it was previously shown off. In other words, the new trailer actually just makes stomaching the delay that much harder.

Neither THQ Nordic nor Experiment 101 provided a reason why the game is being delayed, so presumably it comes down to the latter needing more time.

Interestingly, the pair have opted to release the game during the summer period, which is notably starved of big releases each year. In fact, the summer is typically when smaller releases and independent games seek refuge from the busy release schedule of the fall and the first half of the year.

Whether this release window is THQ Nordic looking to capitalize on the lack of competition (something we could see more games doing in the future) or is because it doesn’t think it could hang during busier times in the year, isn’t clear. I suppose time will tell, though.

Biomutant is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.