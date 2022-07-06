Biomutant PS5, Xbox Series X Upgrades Announced

THQ Nordic's Biomutant is coming to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms via some current-gen releases and free upgrades for those who already own the game. The upgraded PlayStation and Xbox versions of the game will expectedly take advantage of different enhancements like improved resolutions and framerates as well as some platform-specific changes in the PlayStation version. These new versions of the game will release on September 6th, THQ Nordic said.

For those who don't already own Biomutant, the updated versions of the game will release for $39.99. If you've already got it on the PlayStation 4 or the Xbox One, you'll get a free upgrade on the same day for whatever platform you currently have the game on.

The trailer below showed off more of the game along with some of the highlights pertaining to the enhancements. You can see those upgrades detailed below, too:

Life… finds a way to current gen. Biomutant is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on September 6, 2022.



Upgrade your last gen version for free, keep your save files and enjoy native 4K, up to 60 FPS and more!#Biomutant pic.twitter.com/O1PQXvMifq — Biomutant (@Biomutant) July 6, 2022

PlayStation 5 Graphic Modes

Quality: 30 fps @ 4k resolution

Quality Unleashed: 40+ fps, averaging 50-60 fps, up to 4k resolution

Performance: 60 fps locked @ 1440p

Xbox Series X|S Graphic Modes

Quality: 30 fps @ 4k resolution (1440p on Series S)

Quality Unleashed: 40+ fps, avg. 50-60 fps, up to 4k resolution (1440p on Series S)

Performance: 60 fps locked @ 1440p (1080p on Series S)

For those play ing on the PlayStation 5, you'll also see Biomutant take advantage of a couple of features exclusive to that platform's controller such as the DualSense's adaptive triggers as well as the PlayStation 5's Activity Cards.

"Biomutant on the PS5 unleashes not only framerates but also the power of the DualSense. Feel even more immersed with haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, motion control, and speaker sound," THQ Nordic said about the upgraded PlayStation 5 version. "On top of that the PlayStation-exclusive Activity Cards will also offer a variety of different ways to jump straight back into Biomutant."

Biomutant will launch on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles alongside free upgrades on September 6th.