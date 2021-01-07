Biomutant New Release Window Revealed

✖

THQ Nordic’s Biomutant has been in the public consciousness for years at this point but a formal release still hasn’t ever come close to transpiring. The action-adventure title was originally supposed to release in 2019 and was later delayed to 2020. Obviously, the game didn’t end up releasing in either window, though. Luckily, it sounds like a new release date is on the horizon and more information could be shared soon.

As mentioned in the latest financial report from THQ Nordic, Biomutant is now said to be releasing before the end of the publisher’s current fiscal year. This means that the game’s arrival would have to be relatively soon if this holds true. THQ Nordic’s fiscal year wraps up on March 31, 2021 meaning that Biomutant is supposed to be arriving in under three months.

It’s obviously a quick turnaround for the game if this release window is true. For the most part, developer Experiment 101 didn't say a word about Biotmutant throughout the entirety of 2020. It’s a bit strange for there to be no news on the game for nearly 12 months and then see an impending release date coming so soon, but hey, this is what we’re being told is planned to happen right now.

Even if this release window does end up changing though, Biotmutant at the very least sounds like it is expected to come out within this calendar year. In a recent statement given to Famitsu, THQ Nordic confirmed that it’s planning to release the game in 2021 but refused to give any specific windows other than that.

For now, all we still know for certain is that Biomutant is expected to come to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC once it does launch. Whether or not next-gen iterations for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S may come about as well remains to be seen. If you’d like to keep up with the game moving forward, you can continue to follow our coverage right here.

So do you think Biomutant is actually going to be released before the end of March? Let me know down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12 if you’d like to give me your thoughts there instead.

