Biomutant Clarifies Release Window

✖

As you might have seen, it was previously reported that the upcoming video game Biomutant from THQ Nordic would be releasing before the end of the publisher's fiscal year. If that were true, it would mean the long-gestating title would drop on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC prior to March 31st of this year. However, it would appear that this is not the case, as an update to the original report via a clarification from the publisher has instead indicated that it will release during the next financial year, which begins in April.

This all stems back to an annual report from last year about the title releasing this fiscal year as well as a recent interview from GamesIndustry.biz with THQ Nordic CEO Klemens Kreuzer. Kreuzer had apparently initially claimed that Biomutant would be releasing this quarter, which is seemingly not actually the case.

For the record: This article previously stated Biomutant is due for release in Q1 2021. THQ Nordic has reached out and clarified that the game is actually slated for its next financial year, which starts in April. https://t.co/43ETgXOhgC — GamesIndustry (@GIBiz) January 8, 2021

The video game, if you are not familiar, is described as "an open-world, post-apocalyptic Kung-Fu fable RPG, with a unique martial arts styled combat system allowing you to mix melee, shooting and mutant ability action." It was first announced back in 2017 with several trailers and looks since then. While initially expected to release in 2018, it has been delayed several times.

Biomutant is set to release at some point in 2021 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Biomutant so far? Are you still excited to try it out when it does eventually release? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!