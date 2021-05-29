Biomutant Developer Promises a Massive New Patch Is Coming Soon

✖

Biomutant finally released earlier this week and the game has been quite divisive, to say the least. One of the reasons for the mixed response out of the gate has been due to a number of bugs and other issues that players have been finding. Fortunately, developer Experiment 101 says it is aware of the complaints that some players have had and is currently putting together a rather large patch to fix these problems.

On social media earlier today, the studio behind Biomutant lets players know that it's in the process of putting together a new patch that it hopes to release "soon." Although it didn't commit to any specific launch windows, it was said that this update is one that would likely release on PC first before then heading to consoles. As for what the patch itself might do? Well, there seems to be a lot of changes in tow. "We are working on the pacing of dialogues, narrator settings, difficulty settings, video settings like depth of field and motion blur, loot and enemy tuning as well as sound and combat," the studio said of the planned update.

All in all, that seems like a lot is in the works here for Biomutant, which is both good and bad news. What's good is that Experiment 101 has quickly seemed to identify the problems that the game has and is looking to fix them fast. On the downside, the notion that Biomutant released with this much trouble in the first place is likely something that upsets a number of players.

Still, if you're interested in picking up Biomutant for yourself, the game is out now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can also check out our own review of the title right here if you would like.

