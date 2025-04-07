This Is Your Last Chance to Get BioShock 2 For Free

If you’d like to pick up BioShock 2 for nothing whatsoever, then this is your last chance to do so. Over the past few months, the original BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite have been given out in various promotions to those on PC platforms. And while some of these deals remain active, the one tied to BioShock 2 is going to come to an end quite soon.

Over on Prime Gaming, BioShock 2 is available to claim at no cost for those who are Amazon Prime subscribers. This deal is one that began back in January and has since continued for nearly three months. As of the end of the day on Wednesday, April 9th, though, Prime Gaming will be removing BioShock 2 from its lineup of free games with no promise to ever return.

While it might be easy to pass up this deal, what makes the offer even better is that it’s the remastered iteration of BioShock 2 that is being handed out. Not only does this include improved visuals compared to the original release, but also comes bundled with The Protector Trials DLC. Those who snag this edition of BioShock 2 via Prime Gaming will then be granted a code for the game that can be redeemed on the Microsoft Store for PC. Even when this deal ends, BioShock 2 will remain in your digital library forever.

BioShock 2

“BioShock 2 provides players with the perfect blend of explosive first-person shooter combat and compelling award-winning storytelling. The halls of Rapture once again echo with sins of the past. Along the Atlantic coastline, a monster has been snatching little girls and bringing them back to the undersea city of Rapture. Players step into the boots of the most iconic denizen of Rapture, the Big Daddy, as they travel through the decrepit and beautiful fallen city, chasing an unseen foe in search of answers and their own survival.”