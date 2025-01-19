BioShock 2 Is Free to Download and Keep in Limited Time Deal

BioShock 2 can now be downloaded and kept in perpetuity at no cost thanks to a new deal that has recently begun. Not long ago, the original BioShock was free to own on PC thanks to an offer that lasted roughly three months. While the deal just concluded only a couple of weeks back, it turns out that its expiration was only to make way for BioShock 2 to next become available for nothing at all.

As of this moment, Prime Gaming is running a new promotion for BioShock 2 that lets Amazon Prime members get the game for free. While this does necessitate an active Prime subscription, which means that the game isn’t wholly “free” in the traditional sense, this offer is one that millions of Prime members should be able to take advantage of around the globe. As such, if you’re already a subscriber, you’ll be able to claim a PC copy of the game that is redeemable on the Microsoft Store at any point from now until April 9th, which is when the promo concludes.

What makes this giveaway on Prime Gaming even better is that the version of BioShock 2 that’s being given out is its “Remastered” iteration from 2016. This edition of the game supports 4K visuals and also comes with The Protector Trials DLC included as well. By all accounts, this is the best version of BioShock 2 that exists and is the preferred way that you can experience the acclaimed shooter at this moment.

If you’d like to learn more about BioShock 2 and what it entails, you can get a look at a throwback trailer for the game and its description below.

BioShock 2

Play video

Synopsis: “Set approximately 10 years after the events of the original BioShock, the halls of Rapture once again echo with sins of the past. Along the Atlantic coastline, a monster has been snatching little girls and bringing them back to the undersea city of Rapture. Players step into the boots of the most iconic denizen of Rapture, the Big Daddy, as they travel through the decrepit and beautiful fallen city, chasing an unseen foe in search of answers and their own survival.”