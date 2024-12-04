Judas Reportedly Has an Official Release Window

At last, it seems that we finally have a release window for Judas, the upcoming game from BioShock director Ken Levine and his studio Ghost Story Games. Revealed two years ago, news on Judas has been somewhat hard to come by since its initial showing. While Ghost Story Games has continued to share new details and looks at the game via trailers, Judas has remained without even a broad launch window, which has left fans wondering about when it will arrive. Now, we might have an answer to this question if new information is to be believed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a story from GQ, it was asserted that Judas is planned to be released at some point in 2025. This news seemingly comes by way of Troy Baker, the famed video game actor who is most well-known for his work on projects like The Last of Us, BioShock Infinite, and the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. When talking about what future titles Baker would be starring in, the article mentioned Judas alongside a 2025 release window for the game. It’s not known if these launch details are accurate, but it’s safe to assume that the info came directly from Baker, which would indicate that it’s true.

Generally speaking, this supposed release window for Judas isn’t shocking at all. Most of the marketing and promotional build for the game has made it seem as though a 2025 release was in the cards. Still, this is the first time that a launch window has ever been mentioned alongside Judas in a somewhat official capacity, which is why it’s notable.

In all likelihood, if Judas is indeed releasing next year, we could learn more about these plans quite soon. When Ghost Story Games first revealed Judas, it did so at The Game Awards. With The Game Awards set to return this coming week on December 12th, it’s feasible that Judas could once again show up, this time with a release date in tow. Until that happens, though, all we know for certain is that it will end up coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC whenever it drops.