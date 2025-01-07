BioShock Is Free in Offer That Concludes in Under 48 Hours

The original BioShock is free to download and keep for good thanks to an ongoing deal from one platform. Later this year, BioShock director Ken Levine is expected to release his next game titled Judas. Based on what we know so far, Judas should share a lot of the same DNA as games like BioShock and BioShock Infinite, both of which were helmed by Levine. Now, for those looking to replay BioShock (or experience it for the first time), a current deal should be capitalized upon before it ends.

At the time of this writing, the remastered version of BioShock is free on Prime Gaming. This promo only extends to those who have an active Amazon Prime membership, which means that it’s not outright “free” and is instead an additional perk of the subscription. Still, even with this caveat, there are countless millions of Prime members around the globe who should be able to snag BioShock for free without having to subscribe in the first place. Those who do opt to redeem this offer will then be given a code for BioShock Remastered on PC that can be used on the Microsoft Store.

This deal for BioShock on Prime Gaming isn’t necessarily a new one as it has been running since early October 2024. What makes it worth reporting on at this moment, though, is that the promotion is just about to come to a close. Specifically, at the end of the day on Wednesday, January 8th, Prime Gaming will be removing BioShock from its catalog of free downloads. As a result, if you want to get BioShock for absolutely nothing, you’ll want to make sure you act quickly before the game vanishes from the Prime Gaming library.

About: “BioShock is a shooter unlike any you’ve ever played, loaded with weapons and tactics never seen. You’ll have a complete arsenal at your disposal from simple revolvers to grenade launchers and chemical throwers, but you’ll also be forced to genetically modify your DNA to create an even more deadly weapon: you. Injectable plasmids give you super human powers: blast electrical currents into water to electrocute multiple enemies, or freeze them solid and obliterate them with the swing of a wrench. No encounter ever plays out the same, and no two gamers will play the game the same way.”