BioShock 4 May Be a Live-Service Game

2K hasn’t confirmed that a new BioShock game is in development, but there have been reports from credible sources saying a new game in the critically-acclaimed and beloved series is in the pipeline and not far away from releasing. That said, the studio said to be working on the game is hiring an “End Game Design Lead,” suggesting BioShock 4 will be a live-service game, or at least have live-service elements. According to the listing, the game’s story comes to a conclusion, but the game’s world is being designed to live on beyond the main narrative with post-narrative set of systems, quests, and player progression that gives “fanatic fangirls and fanboys more content to experience on an ongoing, live-services basis.”

“In the game we’re making, the story itself will come to a conclusion,” reads the listing. “The world, by contrast, is something we are designing to be alive and engaging past the main narrative arc. To leverage this, we want to build a post-narrative set of systems, quests and player progression that gives our fanatic fangirls and fanboys more content to experience on an ongoing, live-services basis. We need a senior game designer with strong ideas and communication skills who can own the endgame design for this title. What cool tasks are our players digging into as they keep playing? What short, medium and long-term goals are they focused on? What kind of player skill progression and loot are keeping people attached to gameplay? We need someone to start answering these questions.”

The listing mentions it wants someone who has a “passion for player-driven systems and simulation but also love a killer narrative and action spectacle.” In other words, it sounds like 2K wants to take the traditional single-player BioShock experience and it combine it with the live-service games currently dominating the market.

Of course, it’s important to remember, a new BioShock hasn’t been announced, and we don’t know if this team is making it if it is. Further, even if both of these things are true, this job listing could be for something else.

