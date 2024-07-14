BioShock 4 Leak Potentially Reveals First Screenshot From the Game

A new image from BioShock 4 seems to have appeared online. Back in 2019, Take-Two Interactive announced that it had established Cloud Chamber, a new studio located in Novato, California. Cloud Chamber’s first project would be to develop a new entry in the BioShock franchise, a series that has been on ice since 2013’s BioShock Infinite. In the nearly five years since this announcement, no additional news on what fans are dubbing BioShock 4 has come about, which has left with questions about when the project might be fully shown off. Now, ahead of a more formal reveal, a first look at the title seems to have come about.

As reported by MP1st, a screenshot of what is claimed to be BioShock 4 has been unearthed from a developer on the game. The image in question, which can be viewed right here, doesn’t feature too much of note. The screenshot primarily shows off an odd, glowing tower of some sort while the player-character is wielding a “Ricochet Shotgun.” Other elements of the game’s UI such as the health bar and presumed elemental powers are also seen. The only other noteworthy aspect of the image is that it’s labeled as a demo for “Parkside”, which has previously been reported as the codename for BioShock 4.

The one major caveat with this picture of BioShock 4 is that it’s supposedly quite dated. The image stems from a build of the game in 2021, which means that what is seen here might no longer resemble the version of BioShock 4 that Cloud Chamber is working on at this present time. As a result, a lot of what is seen here is nothing more than early conceptual work for the game and has surely been altered since.

Curiously, this picture from BioShock 4 has come about at a time when more news on the game has recently dropped. This past week, one lead developer at Cloud Chamber made it known that the studio is “ramping up” its work on the next BioShock installment. At the moment of this writing, BioShock 4 remains without even a broad release window, but if Cloud Chamber is pushing hard to hire for the game, it’s feasible that we could learn more about it before 2024 comes to an end.