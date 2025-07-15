Pokemon TCG Is Coming Back to McDonald’s Happy Meals (This Time With an Exclusive Card)

McDonald’s has had a lot of Happy Meal promotions featuring the Pokemon Trading Card Game over the years, with the latest one taking place just a few short months ago. Usually these promotions include existing cards that have been slightly altered, either with a special logo, or with new card numbering. However, a new Pokemon TCG promotion is coming to McDonald’s locations next month, and this one will feature a special card exclusively available through the chain. Appropriately enough, the card features Pikachu sitting at a booth while reaching out for a burger, and there’s a McDonald’s logo to the right of the image.

In addition to the new Pikachu card, the Happy Meal promotion will offer existing cards that have added the McDonald’s logo. So far, cards featuring Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, Ralts, and Riolu have been revealed. The promotion is meant to coincide with the release of the first new Mega TCG sets on August 1st, which will put a big focus on Mega Gardevoir and Mega Lucario. That likely explains why Ralts and Riolu were chosen for this promotion. The cards will be offered starting on August 9th, but the promotion has only been confirmed for Japan as of this writing.

It’s possible we could see a similar promotion in North America timed with the Mega Evolution sets, which will come out locally on September 26th. Mega Evolution has been missing from the TCG for several years now, but it’s making a comeback in 2025 to coincide with the release of Pokemon Legends: Z-A. The next Pokemon game will be released on October 16th, and will be available on both Nintendo Switch 2 and the original Switch. The game is set in Lumiose City, a key location from Pokemon X and Y, which were the first titles to introduce Mega Evolution to the franchise.

Given that U.S. McDonald’s locations already had a Pokemon TCG Happy Meal in 2025, we might be waiting until early next year. McDonald’s and The Pokemon Company will probably have to make some adjustments based on the small size of the Japanese set, but hopefully the Pikachu promo card won’t remain exclusive to the region. While Pokemon TCG Happy Meals have become a near yearly event in America, next year would make even more sense for a collaboration. After all, 2026 happens to be the 30th anniversary of the Pokemon franchise, so we can likely expect a lot of different promotions to celebrate.

The Pokemon Company has been keeping a tight lid on any plans beyond 2025, though we could see some kind of teaser for the 30th anniversary during the next Pokemon Presents, which will air on July 22nd. The show will probably put the majority of its focus on Pokemon Legends: Z-A, but it’s possible we could get our first look at a 30th anniversary logo and some early hints at things to come.

