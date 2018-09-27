‘BioShock’ Creator Apologizes For The Game’s Final Boss

BioShock is not only widely considered one of the greatest games of last-generation, but of all-time. Released back in 2007, the game boasts a hugely impressive score of 96 on Metacritic, which makes it one of the highest rated games ever.

A masterpiece in almost every sense, the game went on to spawn two sequels — both also critically acclaimed and cherished, BioShock 2 and BioShock: Infinite — and is essentially, near-perfect. Except for the ending…the ending isn’t very great.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The way BioShock ended, or rather its final boss fight, was practically the one smudge on its resume, but when you craft a game as good as BioShock, it sticks out. And thus, the game’s creator, Ken Levine, heard quite a bit about it.

That said, in celebration of Yom Kippur (Day of Atonement) earlier this week — the series creator and director — took some time from the holiest day in Judaism, a day defined by atonement and repentance, to apologize for said boss battle.

Today is the Jewish day of atonement, it seems. So I’m here to apologize for the naked Atlas boss battle at the end of BioShock. pic.twitter.com/UeaEWV717Q — Ken Levine (@levine) September 19, 2018

It appears the tweet is in tongue-and-cheek, but isn’t a joke per say. After all, Levine has remarked about the boss battle in similar fashion before, noting that the juxtaposition of the great game and underwhelming boss battle was noted by he and his team, but that they simply didn’t have a better idea for how to cap things off.

If you haven’t already played BioShock and its subsequent sequels, stop reading this, and go do that. Consider it an early Christmas present to yourself. Also: shame on you. With the games now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in new-form via the BioShock Collection, you have no excuse to not have played them 15 times.

Anyway, as always, feel free to hit the comments section and let us know your thoughts, and even your hot-takes. Did you like BioShock? How about its sequels? Was its final boss fight really that bad, or did it simply stick out like a sore thumb compared to the rest of the game?

Thanks, PCGamesN.