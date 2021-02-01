Eddie Redmayne Previously Auditioned for the Canceled BioShock Movie

✖

Well over a decade at this point, a movie based on the original BioShock video game was in the works at Universal. The project eventually fell apart, mainly due to budget reasons, but that didn’t prevent a number of popular actors in Hollywood for trying to land a role with the movie.

One of those actors, as it turns out, happened to be that of Eddie Redmayne. The actor who is likely well-known for his work in projects like Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, The Danish Girl, and The Theory of Everything, revealed that he auditioned to star in BioShock at one point. Redmayne mentioned this in a new discussion at Variety, where he was talking with fellow actor Jamie Dornan.

Redmayne said that at one point, Dornan and himself were living together and they both found out that they were auditioning at the same time for BioShock. “You remember BioShock?” Redmayne asked. “We were furious with each other as we were going through it, and competing for the same role.”

It’s unclear how far either Redmayne or Dornan got in the casting process for BioShock, especially considering the movie never made it to production. In fact, no actors were ever publicly revealed to be attached to the movie. Gore Verbinski, the director of the Pirates of the Caribbean films, was set to direct the film at one point but eventually dropped out.

Redmayne also didn't mention what role he was auditioning for, but it stands to reason that it would have been for the character of Jack. In the original video game, Jack is the name of the player-controller character and serves as the main protagonist of the story. Based on what we know of the movie, Jack would have been the central character in the film as well.

At this point in time, it doesn't seem like a BioShock movie will ever come about again, but perhaps things will change in the future. If they do, it's also likely that Redmayne would have a much easier time getting attached to the project than he would have all the way back in 2009.

[H/T Digital Spy]