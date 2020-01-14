One of Video Games’ Best Trilogies Seemingly Coming to Nintendo Switch

One of the best trilogies not of just last generation, but across the entire history of gaming is coming to Nintendo Switch, or at least that’s what a new rating boards leak seemingly confirms. More specifically, the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee has gone live with a rating for BioShock: The Collection for Nintendo Switch. Further, it has rated each game — BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered, and BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition — for the console as well. Now, usually when a rating board rates a game, it suggests it’s releasing soon on said platform. However, the Taiwan rating board is known — for whatever reason — to rate a lot of games super early. Further, sometimes it rates stuff that doesn’t come to fruition, unlike PEGI or the ESRB.

For those that don’t know: BioShock: The Collection was released back in 2016 on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC via 2K Games. The following year, it came to Mac, and now it looks like 2K is bringing the last-gen classics to the Switch.

“Return to the cities of Rapture and Columbia and experience the award-winning BioShock franchise like never before, beautifully remastered in 1080p,” reads an official product pitch. “BioShock: The Collection contains all single-player content from BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite, all single-player add-on content, the ‘Columbia’s Finest’ pack, and Director’s Commentary: Imagining BioShock, featuring Ken Levine and Shawn Robertson.”

Of course, for now, it remains unclear how well the Switch runs the trio of games, but it shouldn’t have too much trouble considering it’s more powerful than the PS3 and Xbox 360. It’s also worth pointing out that this opens the door for BioShock 4 to come to a Nintendo platform down the line, but that will presumably need to be a Nintendo Switch Pro or whatever Nintendo’s inevitable beefed-up version of the Switch winds up being called.

At the moment of publishing, neither 2K nor Nintendo have commented on this development, and they won’t until there’s an official announcement to make. That said, hopefully this accelerates said announcement, if there is one to begin with.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Will you pick up this collection on Switch when and if it releases?

