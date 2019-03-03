‘BioShock: The Collection’ Developer’s Teaser Excites Borderlands Fans

Blind Squirrel Games is teasing something on Twitter to build up to an announcement that’s looks like it’s coming soon.

Responsible for the development of BioShock: The Collection, the remastering of hit BioShock games like that brought three different titles into one collection, has been counting down to something on Twitter. Noticed by PlayStation Lifestyle, the developer started with a “5” several days ago, and Blind Squirrel Games’ most recent tweet below shows that there’s not much time left between now and when the developer announces whatever it’s hinting at.

The developer isn’t teasing anything that’s related to the Fallout series, despite what its followers might’ve expected from the tweets. Anything with a old-timey film countdown could be interpreted as a Fallout teaser at this point since the style is so frequently associated with the series, but Blind Squirrel Games dispelled any suggestion that they’d be developing something pertaining to that series. Replying to tweets that suggested as much, the developer said it’d be hilarious if they were, but that’s not the case.

As hilarious as that would be, it’s definitely not that. — Blind Squirrel Games (@Blind_Squirrel_) March 1, 2019

There is another possibility that Blind Squirrel Games hasn’t dismissed yet: A remastering of the original Borderlands game. People within the series’ subreddit and those in the replies to the countdown tweets have latched onto the possibility that the teasers could be counting down to a reveal pertaining to that game or the series.

It’s true that the font used in the teasers doesn’t bear much resemblance to the style of the Borderlands series, but Blind Squirrel Games has worked with Gearbox Software and 2K in the past, once on Borderlands 2. The best evidence anyone has of a Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition remastering for modern consoles comes from the game being rated by multiple video game rating committees, the most recent one being the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee. Within that rating, Blind Squirrel Games was listed as the developer of the game that’s again being published by Take-Two and 2K Games.

Blind Squirrel Games is expected to share another teaser on Monday, but look for the full announcement on Tuesday to see if this pans out like some Borderlands fans think it will.

