This BioWare’s ‘Anthem’ Cosplay Brings a Casual Freelancer to Life

As BioWare continues to make improvements to the already impressive game of Anthem, parts of the gaming community currently enjoying the newest IP from the studio are showing off their appreciation in more creative ways. We’ve seen incredible Javelin cosplays, but not so much from the Freelancers out of their suits. At least until now.
View this post on Instagram
Just uploaded the making-of video of my Anthem rifle to our YouTube channel (link in my bio)! I explain in much detail how you can also build such a piece! Foam is super fun to work with and the materials to make this prop maybe was 50 bucks! Not bad at all! #anthem @anthemgame @ea #advertising #cosplaytutorial #anthemcosplay #hammerhead #foamsmith #propmaking #cosplayprogress #diycosplay #diy @biowarebase #foamrifle #evafoam
The cosplayer in question goes by Kamui Cosplay and she’s incredible renowned in the cosplay community. Svetlana Quindt is so accomplished, she even has her own set of published books showing other aspiring cosplayers the tricks of the trade.
View this post on Instagram
Finally working on the making of videos for my Freelancer costume from Anthem! A video about the rifle, one about the suit and one about the helmet is coming! Hopefully I can share them with you in the next few days! So here is also a clip of the almost complete costume (just the Javelin helmet is missing). Benni added a good amount of weathering and I put some make up on to cover up my pale, still sick face. But hey, the costume turned out really comfy and I‘m excited to bring it to my upcoming events! 🙂 #advertising #anthemgame #anthem #cosplay #costume #cosplaywip #cosplayprogress #cosplayer #videogamecosplay
View this post on Instagram
Adding now a bunch of details to this thing! Clearly my favorite step so far! Luckily I got the original 3D model from Bioware, so I can add all the crazy tiny stuff you see only in the cutscenes from Anthem! 🙂 #advertising #anthem #anthemgame #cosplaywip #cosplayprogress
View this post on Instagram
Almost done with my Freelancer costume from Anthem! Only a few buckles, weathering and a Javelin helmet is missing! I‘m a little bit sick right now and can’t work properly, but I really hope I can finish the rest of the outfit until the end of February. Also, as you can see the suit might have a simple design on the first look, but has actually tons and tons of details. It took me forever to sew all the tiny bits and pieces, so I‘m obviously very excited once everything is finally done! Hope you’ll like it so far! 🙂 #advertising #anthem #anthemgame #anthemcosplay #freelancer #cosplaywip #cosplayprogress #cosplaysewing #cosplay #costume #bioware #biowarecosplay #biowaregames
View this post on Instagram
I‘m officially sick and gave up my crafting for the next few days, so enjoy a little step by step of my Hammerhead rifle from Anthem, handmade and out of EVA foam from @cosplayshop.be ! A full making of video on Youtube will follow once I have my voice back! Hope you guys are feeling better than I do! 🙂 #advertising #anthem #anthemgame #bioware #freelancer #cosplaywip #cosplayprogress #cosplayprop #foamprops #propmaking #foamsmith #foamsmithing
While Anthem players can take to the skies in their fancy Javelin suits, running around Fort Tarsis has a decidingly more casual feel and that look can be perfectly seen in the crafted cosplay above. It’s incredible and you can see even more over on her Instagram right here.
