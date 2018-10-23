BioWare’s ‘Anthem’ Livestream Coming Soon

February of next year can’t come soon enough for BioWare fans anxiously awaiting to try out the studio’s latest IP, Anthem. A big staple in BioWare games in the past such as the Dragon Age andMass Effect series is that beautiful stories crafted in a way that throws the player all in. These branching narratives is what BioWare is known for but Anthem is shaking things up in more way than one. For those interested in seeing some more actual gameplay, we’ve got good news!

Producer Mike Gamble took to Twitter alongside Ben Irving to reveal their upcoming livestream plans for next month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Actually it’s November first. So that Ben can wear his giant transformers costume without worrying about his camera face. //t.co/2vfKdmdttJ — Michael Gamble (@GambleMike) October 22, 2018

As for an exact time, we don’t know yet, but Gamble did promise fans that they will have that information closer to the time of the stream itself:

Yup — Michael Gamble (@GambleMike) October 22, 2018

This will be the first time we’ve gotten some more gameplay in quite a bit. The previous inside look occurred with the story trailer that made its debut at PAX West earlier this year. Being a livestream, players can see firsthand exactly what Anthem will have to offer.

Anthem releases on February 22, 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Interested in learning even more about the game? You can check out our Anthem community hub right here for all of our previous coverage regarding the latest venture for BioWare. You can even learn more about the four classes right here!

For more about the game itself:

“Join with up to three other players and assemble high-tech, hand-crafted, uniquely powerful exosuits. Explore vast ruins, battle deadly enemies, and claim otherworldly artifacts. With every mission, you and your Javelin exosuit grow in power. Fight the dangers of an ever-changing world. Rise united to defeat evil. Triumph as one.”