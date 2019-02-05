BioWare’s ‘Anthem’ Demo Was a Success, Studio Issues “Onward to Launch” Statement

Now that all of the demo periods have been wrapped up for BioWare’s new IP Anthem, it’s time for the studio to take in all of that feedback and prepare for launch day! In a new blog post, Head of Live Services Chad Robertson opened up about the latest demo “exceeded” their expectations and what that means for the game’s full deployment.

“Most importantly, your response was again overwhelmingly positive,” Robertson mentioned. “We had more than 40M hours of play in the game across our two demo weekends. That’s incredible! We hope you all enjoyed the small taste of what’s to come with the full game. As developers, we remain humbled by your positive response to what we’ve built. Thank you so much for your support!”

Players all around the world shared their incredible Javelin suit customizations, screenshots of their favorite characters revealed so far, and even some stunning snapshots of the incredible world event that went down in the final hours of the demo. It was definitely a community demo and that could very much be felt on social media.

With the launch not too far ahead, Robertson mentioned what the team has in store before the day finally arrives. “Our focus now shifts 100% to launch and beyond. Our development team is hard at work on finalizing our launch builds and beginning our countdown preparations. As I’ve mentioned previously, the launch version of the game has a long list of updates and improvements that were not in the demo builds. And, of course, launch will be the first time our community has access to the full game with all content.”

We recently had a chance to play the game ourselves outside of the demo, which means we saw some of the story and characters the rest of the world hasn’t seen yet. Trust us when we say that there is so much more that players have to discover, so much more than the demo offered, and it’s something that BioWare can’t wait to share when the day finally arrives!

You can check out our full thoughts on the endgame content and story that we ourselves got to see earlier last month with our coverage here, including the parts about the story players haven’t been able to witness yet and those characters we connected to the most!

As for the game itself, whose open demo is going on now, Anthem releases on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC February 22nd.

