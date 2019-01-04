New ‘Anthem’ Footage Shows Off 15 Glorious Minutes of Mission Gameplay

We’ve gotten a ton of inside looks regarding BioWare’s Anthem over the last several months with the dev team getting really trigger happy when livestreaming the game. We’ve learned about customization, seen live gameplay, and now we’ve got an even closer look at one of the game’s missions thanks to a recent video dropped by the studio.

For those that played the Alpha, this mission might seem familiar. This particular quest centers around searching for a missing person and showcases how the different Javelin classes work in tandem.

The “Lost Arcanist” video, courtesy of IGN, shows off some of the incredible combat that fans can look forward to including combos and what it’s like syncing up with other players for the ultimate attack. Seeing the Javelins go airborne and how much control a player has over their movements is incredible.

Back when I got my hands on the game in June during E3, I had this feeling of being like Iron Man – that’s how fluid the air travel is. It was way more rewarding than I thought it would be, and seeing that in this most recent video proves that there is a lot to look forward to when working towards world completion.

For those just itching to play, the first chance is the VIP demo which will only be available to those that pre-ordered the title. In addition to being able to play the game early, those that pre-ordered will also have an exclusive in-game item waiting for them to show off that they were among the first to get their hands on the online game. For VIP access, those dates are January 25 – 27.

Following the VIP demo, a separate one will become available for all. From February 1 through the 3rd, players will be able to take part in the open demo to see exactly who BioWare’s open-world MMORPG works.

As for the game itself, Anthem drops for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players on February 22nd.