Black Desert Online Is Steam’s Latest Free Weekend Game



Steam’s free weekend games have opened the door to new titles for players of all sorts, and this weekend’s highlight is no different. Available until Sunday morning, Black Desert Online went viral for its incredible character creation system and gorgeous graphics. Now, players can get a taste of the game with totally free access, and a few enticing offers are available in order to get players to stay on board and invest in the game.

Here’s the official free weekend deal schedule:

Videos by ComicBook.com

UTC 1/25 Thu 18:00 ~ 1/28 Sun 21:00

CET 1/25 Thu 19:00 ~ 1/28 Sun 22:00

PST 1/25 Thu 10:00 ~ 1/28 Sun 13:00

KST 1/26 Fri 03:00 ~ 1/29 Mon 06:00

Black Desert Online is a massive multiplayer open sandbox fantasy title that boasts 13 currently playable classes and a fairly impressive worldwide player base. It is packed with features and things to do, so while players are only getting their hands on it for free for a limited time, there is more than enough to do in order to occupy the time. We’ve selected a few highlights below, per the official Steam listing:

Robust Character Creation Tools – Make the character YOU want to play.

– Make the character YOU want to play. Seamless Movement Throughout the World – No loading times necessary as you explore.

– No loading times necessary as you explore. Combo-Oriented, Non-Targeted Combat – Take part in fast-paced, action-packed combat with skills that can be chained through combos.

– Take part in fast-paced, action-packed combat with skills that can be chained through combos. Instanced Player Housing – From tents to palaces and everything in between, players can furnish and customize their own homes and can hire NPCs to keep your place clean or purchase things from the marketplace.

– From tents to palaces and everything in between, players can furnish and customize their own homes and can hire NPCs to keep your place clean or purchase things from the marketplace. Mounted Combat – Utilize your trusted mounts on the battlefield and take advantage of their mobility and effectiveness in combat. Keep in mind, however, that mounts will need to be cared for, housed and protected as they can die in combat.

– Utilize your trusted mounts on the battlefield and take advantage of their mobility and effectiveness in combat. Keep in mind, however, that mounts will need to be cared for, housed and protected as they can die in combat. Boss Hunts – Group up with friends or other players to hunt down field bosses and world bosses to get that rare loot.

– Group up with friends or other players to hunt down field bosses and world bosses to get that rare loot. Siege Warfare – Massive free-for-all guild battles! Join a guild and participate in daily node wars or weekly conquest wars against many other competing guilds. Win the node or castle and claim it for a week to collect taxes to increase your guild funds.

– Massive free-for-all guild battles! Join a guild and participate in daily node wars or weekly conquest wars against many other competing guilds. Win the node or castle and claim it for a week to collect taxes to increase your guild funds. Taming & Breeding – Catch and tame horses and elephants in the wild to make it your mount. You can also breed horses for better offspring with improved mount stats and skills.

– Catch and tame horses and elephants in the wild to make it your mount. You can also breed horses for better offspring with improved mount stats and skills. Crafting – Enjoy all aspects of crafting in Black Desert from tools, weapons, armor, jewelry, boats, costumes, outfits, and more. Just about everything can be crafted in the world of Black Desert Online.

– Enjoy all aspects of crafting in Black Desert from tools, weapons, armor, jewelry, boats, costumes, outfits, and more. Just about everything can be crafted in the world of Black Desert Online. Profession – Take part and grow your character into a profession that can help your income. With professions like gathering, processing, cooking, alchemy, training, fishing, hunting, trading, farming, and sailing, you can choose to play Black Desert Online the way you want to.

Black Desert Online is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.