Black Friday 2019 PlayStation 4 Bundles Revealed

If you’re wondering what PlayStation 4 bundle deals are on tap for Black Friday, you’ll be interested to know that Amazon launched a PlayStation 4 1TB Pro bundle yesterday that includes Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition. The current price tag is definitely not a deal, and this bundle has not been confirmed for a Black Friday sale, but keep this link on your radar. There’s a decent chance that it ends up being offered on or around Black Friday at a price in the $300 range.

That price point makes sense based on the existence of a confirmed Black Friday bundle deal on the 1TB PS4 Slim that includes God of War, The Last of Us Remastered, and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition for $199.99. The deal is confirmed via Target’s Black Friday ad and the listing that is currently live right here at Best Buy with a release date set for November 24th (the price hasn’t been adjusted a the time of writing).

On a related note, if you act quickly, pre-orders for the Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition are back up here at Best Buy for the PlayStation 4 ($10 reward eligible). Another sell out is pretty much inevitable, so reserve one while you can.

If you’re unfamiliar, the Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition comes with a statue, game soundtrack, Steelbook, stickers, a hardcover art book, a Night City postcard set, world compendium, Quadra V-Tech keychain, embroidered patches, a pin set, a map and guide to Night City, and more.

