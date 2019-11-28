Black Friday 2019: The Best Deals on Nintendo Switch Games

Black Friday deals began in earnest today, November 28th, and if you’re shopping for deals on Nintendo Switch games, the best deals going are happening at Walmart. The deals on games are spread out into tiers that range from $15 (or less) to $30, and the prices on the biggest core titles are, for the most part, cheaper than what Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop are currently offering. Other games are generally price matched. Here’s a breakdown:

The $30 tier includes many of the classic Nintendo Switch titles that everyone should grab with a new console. This includes The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Party, Splatoon 2, and Mario Tennis Aces. There are also gems like the Resident Evil Origins Collection, Ni no Kuni, and more. Many of the core games are $10 cheaper than the deals at other retailers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The $25 tier includes titles like Mortal Kombat 11, Diablo 3 Eternal Collection, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, Final Fantasy X / X2,Final Fantasy XII, Overwatch Legendary Edition, and Just Dance 2020.

The $20 tier includes titles like Crash N. Sane Trilogy, Team Sonic Racing, Mario+Rabbids Kingdom Battle, and Friday the 13th: The Game.

The $15 (or less) tier includes Assassin’s Creed 3 Remastered, Carnival Games, LEGO DC Supervillans, LEGO Harry Potter Collection, and more.

Some of the other big Nintendo Switch deals that launched today include console deals on Amazon, SanDisk microSD deals on Amazon, and accessory deals at Best Buy and GameStop.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.