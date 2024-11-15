Black Friday 2024 Board Game Deals Drop On Amazon

Black Friday 2024 doesn’t officially take place until November 29th, but retailers have taken to spreading out their Black Friday deals throughout the month of November. That said, Amazon has quite a collection of sales going for fans of tabletop gaming, and every single one of them is in Lightning Deal status. That is to say, they’ll disappear once fully claimed or when the sale ends.

At the time of writing, dozens and dozens of board games, card games, and expansions are on sale here on Amazon with prices that are discounted by as much as 65%. There’s something for everyone here, but we’ve highlighted some of our favorite options in the list below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking of Exploding Kittens, a new card game from Matthew Inman (creator of The Oatmeal, co-creator of Exploding Kittens, and Showrunner of the new Exploding Kittens Netflix series) recently launched a new card game dubbed Horrible Therapist. The game is said to be a IRL version of The Oatmeal’s popular NSFW comic-generator that delivers a new spin on the comedic “prompt-and-answer” format that players love. What if dark and twisted comedic scenarios happened in your therapist office? You can grab the Extra Horrible Edition of Horrible Therapist exclusively on Amazon for $24.99. A less NSFW version is expected to arrive at some point in 2025.