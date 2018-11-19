The Black Friday Deal On the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is Live

Nintendo’s Pro Controller is the best way to play games on the Nintendo Switch. In fact, it’s one of the best controllers on the market period.

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller has everything – excellent ergonomics, motion controls, HD rumble, amiibo functionality, and epic battery life (up to 40 hours). That would explain the standard $69.99 price tag. However, the Black Friday deal on the controller brings the price down to $59.99, which is as low a price as we’ve ever seen on it. You can get the deal at Walmart and Amazon right now while the sale/supplies last.

Needless to say, if you ordered one of the big Nintendo Switch bundles this holiday season, you’ll definitely want to consider taking advantage of this deal. You won’t regret it.

Speaking of Nintendo Switch bundles, the latest option is being prepped for a Black Friday launch. You simply can’t go wrong with the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle as a gift. It will appeal to just about everyone.

The Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle comes with the console and a full game download for $299.99, so the game is a freebie. The first place you will be able to get your hands on it is right here at Walmart (there’s even a countdown timer to the online launch!), but it is also expected to arrive at Amazon and other big retailers for Black Friday.

Other Nintendo Switch bundle options include Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Let’s Go, Eeevee!, Fortnite, Mario Tennis Aces, and Diablo III. Unfortunately, getting your hands on those some of those bundles at this point is no easy task. Keep tabs on those links for a restock.

