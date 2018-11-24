Black Friday: Get ‘God of War’ On the PlayStation 4 For Only $17

Were you lucky enough to score one of the big $200 Marvel Spider-Man PlayStation 4 Slim Black Friday bundles? If so, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to add additional games to your collection during the Black Friday weekend, but this $17 God of War deal on Amazon might be the biggest no-brainer. It is an absolute masterpiece.

This is the best deal we’ve seen on God of War for Black Friday, and a sell out is inevitable, so grab it while you can. If it does sells out, you might want to check Walmart to see if they match it. Their $25 deal wouldn’t be a bad alternative either way.

On a related note, anyone that owns (or is about to own) a PlayStation 4 needs to take advantage of the $39.99 deal on 12-month PlayStation Plus memberships. The deal only comes around once a year during the week of Black Friday, and there’s always a chance that this year will be the last year Sony offers it. In fact, we thought that might be the case this time around, but we were delighted when Sony delivered. That having been said, keep in mind that these memberships are stackable – you can buy multiple memberships and they will activate in succession.

The deal is live right now via Walmart, and you might be able to save an additional $10 on the price of each membership when you create a new account and use the code ELLEN10 at checkout (the deal is limited to the first 50,000 uses so it may have ended. Definitely worth a shot though). You can also get the membership for $39.99 via Amazon.

Once the PlayStation Plus membership is purchased, Walmart / Amazon will send you a code, so there’s no physical card to deal with. All you need to do is pass the code on to the recipient and they can redeem it to extend their membership for an additional year on top of any time that is remaining on their current subscription. For the uninitiated, here are some of the benefits of a PlayStation Plus subscription:

