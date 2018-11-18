The Black Friday PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 Controller Deal is Live

If a new PlayStation 4 is in the cards for this holiday season, one of the first things you’ll want to pick up is an additional DualShock 4 controller. Fortunately, the Black Friday $39 (35% off) deal on the controller is live now, and in numerous colors no less. A list of retailers where you can find the deal is available below but, before you ask, the unofficial Dragon Ball Goku-style Sunset Orange color isn’t among the options. Disappointing, but not surprising.

• $39 DualShock 4 at Walmart

• $39 DualShock 4 at Amazon

• $39 DualShock 4 at GameStop

• $39 DualShock 4 at Best Buy

On a related note, the legendary PlayStation Plus $40 deal ($20 off) is live on Amazon and it only comes around once a year. It’s an absolute no-brainer, so jump on it while you can. You might also want to consider picking up a 12-month PlayStation Now deal that drops the price to $79.99 (also a discount of $20).

Of course, if you want to take advantage of the DualShock 4 and PlayStation Plus deals, you’re going to need a PS4. As far as Black Friday deals are concerned, you aren’t going to do any better than the $200 PlayStation 4 1TB Slim / Marvel Spider-Man bundle. It knocks $100 off the price of the PS4 Slim console and tosses in one of 2018’s most popular games as a bonus. It’s perfect for anyone that followed all of the hype surrounding the game, but wasn’t willing to fork over the big money for a PlayStation 4 Pro bundle. The good news is that you don’t have to wait until Black Friday to get it. In fact, it’s live right now through several major retailers. At the time of writing, these are your best options:

• Walmart

• Amazon

• GameStop

• BestBuy

If you don’t taking your chances and waiting a bit, the best deal on the PS4 Slim Spider-Man bundle appears to come from Kohl’s of all places. Apparently, Kohl’s will start selling it here starting tomorrow, November 19th at 12:01 am CT (1:01 EST) with a $60 Kohl’s cash bonus. Moving out further, the bundle is confirmed for Sam’s Club on November 22nd if you prefer to grab it there.

