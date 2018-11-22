Black Friday: 20% Off the ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Nintendo Switch GameCube Controller

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate hits the Nintendo Switch on December 7th, and the Nintendo GameCube controller is the purist’s choice to play it. That having been said, if you want to upgrade your Smash Bros. experience, the controller just got a Black Friday deal on Amazon that brings the price down to $23.99 (20% off). That’s the first time the controller has ever been discounted, and likely the last time until the game launches. Just keep in mind that you’ll need the GameCube controller adapter to use it. However, there is another option on that front if local multiplayer isn’t a priority.

The 8Bitdo Wireless Adapter available to pre-order on Amazon right now for $19.99 while supplies last. It allows you to use a single wired GameCube and NES/SNES Classic Edition controller (and more) without being tethered to the Switch itself. The controller of your choice plugs directly into the adapter, which connects wirelessly to the Switch. In other words, it’s a great way to give gamers some breathing room while playing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with a proper controller.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, you might also want to consider picking up Nintendo’s Pro Controller. In most situations, it is the best controller for the Nintendo Switch. In fact, it’s one of the best controllers on the market, period.

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller has everything – excellent ergonomics, motion controls, HD rumble, amiibo functionality, and epic battery life (up to 40 hours). That would explain the standard $69.99 price tag. However, the Black Friday deal on the controller brings the price down to $59.99, which is as low a price as we’ve ever seen on it. You can get the deal at Walmart and Amazon right now while the sale/supplies last.

If it’s extra Joy-Cons you’re after, the Super Mario Party Joy-Con is in back in stock at Amazon. The bundle includes a copy of the game and some snazzy neon green and yellow Joy-Con controllers for $99.99. The bundle saves you around $27 versus buying the game and a pair of standard Joy-Cons individually. That’s what you call a pretty fantastic deal.

Having a pair of extra Joy-Cons will certainly come in handy for playing the game with friends (the game only supports unattached Joy-Cons), so jump on this bundle while you have a chance because another sell out is inevitable.

