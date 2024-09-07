Black Myth: Wukong Is Fun But Has One Major Flaw, Say Players

Black Myth: Wukong has sold 18 million units between PC and PS5 within its first two weeks on the market, putting it among the fastest-selling games of all time. The sales combined with the solid critical reception points to people enjoying the game. One popular post on the PS5 Reddit page also admits to having fun with the game, but also points out a major flaw.

Taking to the PS5 Reddit page, one user published a post titled, "Black Myth Wukong is a fun game, but it has terrible level design." Of course, an isolated post on the PS5 Reddit page criticizing an aspect of the game is not that noteworthy, except the popularity of the post suggests it is not an isolated take.

"Chapter 3 is where the quality of the areas we explore drastically go down. Pagoda Prison is hands down my least favorite section of a game I've played this year. Having my heath cut and essentially having to avoid enemies in order to get to the top in order to stop it is just not fun. What makes it worse if this area has ledges you can fall off of and die from, which wouldn't be a big deal except for the fact we couldn't fall off of high places in the game until now which makes it way worse. Even removing that section from Chapter 3, the areas in that level are so similar it becomes very hard to figure out where you have and haven't been.

The post continues, talking about Chapter 4: "Chapter 4 with all the tunnels has the same problem of being hard to navigate except I'd argue it's worse because the areas are much darker and there's almost no landmarks in the tunnels to help you keep track of it. Not to mention with all the invisible walls with the game as a whole it becomes hard to know if your ever going the right way and whether the place your going to will even reward you or just block you."

The post concludes they haven't gotten beyond this part of the game, so it is possible it gets worse. In the comments, many echo the sentiment. To this end, the most popular comment notes the game has "a few flaws that people are overlooking due to the hype surrounding it." Other comments point out a map would have greatly improved the experience of playing, as would fewer invisible walls.

Of course, not everyone agrees with the take, but the number of votes up, and not to mention the comments, suggest this is a reasonable criticism of a game that has predominately been getting nothing other than praise. That said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Do you agree with this Reddit post?