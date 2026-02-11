Black Myth: Wukong Sequel May Be Closer to Release Than Expected

The upcoming sequel to Black Myth: Wukong, Black Myth: Zhong Kui, may be closer to release than anticipated. Upon its reveal this past year, developer Game Science stressed that Zhong Kui was still very early in development. The studio also didn’t commit to any specific platforms other than PC, which led most to believe that the game wouldn’t even launch in this console generation. Now, thanks to a new reveal from the developer, it looks like Black Myth: Zhong Kui is bound for current-gen hardware after all, which could suggest that its launch might not be as far off as thought.

In a new video released this week, Game Science gave eager fans an in-engine look at Black Myth: Zhong Kui. The trailer was said to be “non-canon,” which indicates that everything seen here likely won’t end up being in the final game. Interestingly, though, PlayStation’s sharing of the video on its own YouTube channel happened to mention that Zhong Kui would be coming to PS5. This is the first console that Zhong Kui has seemingly been confirmed for, even though Game Science itself has yet to relay as much.

What This Means for Zhong Kui’s Release

If Black Myth: Zhong Kui is indeed bound for PS5, this could tell us that the game is further along than we may have anticipated. While it’s surely still multiple years away from seeing the light of day, Zhong Kui being in the works for current-gen platforms suggests that the game could arrive before the PS6 launches, which is expected in 2028 at the earliest. Considering how long it took for Black Myth: Wukong to make, this would be a much shorter turnaround for Zhong Kui from its announcement to release.

Then again, Black Myth: Zhong Kui could simply be a cross-generation game and may release for both PS5 and PS6. This is perhaps the most likely scenario, as the PS5 will undoubtedly continue to be supported for many years after the PS6 hits the scene. Even now in 2026, PS4 games continue to release at a steady cadence, which tells us that the same will likely happen with the PS5 in the next generation.

For now, Black Myth: Zhong Kui has no release window of any sort and likely won’t be heard from much in the months ahead. Still, it’s great to see that Game Science is providing steady updates on the project as the game continues to come together.

