New PlayStation Plus Game for February 2026 Leaks (And It’s a Big One)

A new PlayStation Plus game that should join the Extra and Premium tiers of the service in February 2026 has leaked prior to its official announcement. As of this past week, PlayStation pushed live the latest round of free monthly games on PS Plus. Currently, all PS Plus members can look to pick up Undisputed, Subnautica: Below Zero, Ultros, and Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown until March 2nd. For those eager to see what PlayStation brings to the Game Catalog in February, though, this incoming lineup looks to be headlined by one of the biggest PS5 games of the generation.

Coming by way of Dealabs, it has reported that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will join the PS Plus Game Catalog next week on February 17th. Released in 2023, Insomniac Games’ sequel to the original Spider-Man is by far one of the most prominent exclusives that PlayStation has released in the PS5’s life cycle. While many PlayStation users have undoubtedly already played Spider-Man 2, its addition to PS Plus is still a huge deal and will allow the game to be more easily accessible than ever.

In addition to Spider-Man 2, two additional titles were mentioned to also be coming to PS Plus. The first is Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, which is a racing game from Nacon that launched in 2024. The second is Neva, an acclaimed indie title from the studio behind Gris. All three of these games should be joined by a handful of others that will also be coming to PS Plus this month, but these additional titles remain a mystery for now.

PS Plus Is Getting This Game at the Best Time

If you somehow haven’t played Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 before and you’re subbed to PS Plus Extra or Premium, this should really be the time that you dive in. In fact, playing Spider-Man 2 right now is arguably the best time to do so as the game is now content-complete after receiving many updates from Insomniac over the years following its initial launch.

Insomniac is also going to be even more relevant later in 2026 as it will finally be releasing Marvel’s Wolverine. The long-awaited Marvel action game is poised to be the most prominent PS5 exclusive of the year, so if you’re looking forward to it for yourself, revisiting or playing Spider-Man 2 for the first time should help make the wait for Wolverine a bit easier.

