All Black Ops 2 Guns & Maps Returning in Black Ops 7

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is trying to be a bit of a spiritual successor to Black Ops 2, which means a ton of content from that game is making its grand return. Call of Duty has been around for a long time and it has managed to sustain its popularity over two decades. However, many would argue that the series peaked in the late 2000s and early 2010s. The series was on a hot streak with the original Modern Warfare games and the rise of the new Black Ops subfranchise. For the first time, the Call of Duty series had two different stories and worlds it could alternate between as opposed to just very general war stories.

All of this led to Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, the first game in the franchise to take fans into the future. It still kept things somewhat grounded, but it was a truly epic game. The campaign had a branching storyline with multiple endings, Zombies was massive in scope and scale, and the multiplayer was as refined and fun as it had ever been up to that point. It was a certified classic and is a game that fans look back on quite fondly to this day. Now, the series is returning back to that era now that we are living in the time that game was set and doing a sequel.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is set in 2035 and brings back David Mason and his team to battle Raul Menendez once more. While the big and ambitious campaign mode will feature a bunch of callbacks to the Black Ops 2 storyline, the multiplayer will be bringing back maps and guns from the 2012 shooter. I recently went to Treyarch to preview Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and learned about all of the returning content. Without further ado, here’s everything I can confirm is returning from Black Ops 2. Unfortunately, I must also break the news that the Pick 10 system will not be returning in Black Ops 7, so don’t expect that Black Ops 2 staple in this game.

Black Ops 7 Brings Back Some of the Best Black Ops 2 Maps

At launch, there will be three Black Ops 2 maps remade for the new game. Treyarch also hinted at some massive post-launch plans that will feature a ton of maps, but didn’t reveal much more. However, it feels safe to speculate that we will see more Black Ops 2 maps brought back in seasonal updates after the release of Black Ops 7.

Hijacked

hijacked in black ops 2

Set on a yacht, players will once again take to the seas and duke it out in close-quarters fights on all levels of this boat. This is a fan-favorite map that was part of Black Ops 2‘s launch rotation, but it also appeared in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War as well.

Raid

raid in black ops 2

In the original game, Raid takes place in a big luxury mansion in the Hollywood Hills in California. However, in Black Ops 7, Raid and all of the other remade maps will take place in Japan. The fights take place across the entire property including the house itself, the driveway, the pool area, the basketball court, and the massive garage. It’s a fairly spacious map with plenty of room for mid-range engagements.

Express

express in black ops 2

Once again, Express in Black Ops 7 is set within Japan. The original map saw players duking it out at a train station with live train frequently driving through the middle of the map, killing anyone who happened to be standing on the tracks at that time.

Over Half of Black Ops 7‘s Guns Are From Other Games in the Series

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will have 30 weapons at launch (7 ARs, 3 marksman rifles, 6 SMGs, 3 snipers, 3 shotguns, 2 launches, 3 pistols, and 2 melee weapons) and 16 of them are returning from other Call of Duty games. For example, the Eagle assault rifle is inspired by Black Ops 4‘s Rampart. Some of them have new names, but Treyarch was keen on pointing out what the guns were based on in those cases. With that said, here are the guns we know are returning from Black Ops 2, but there may be more in the final game..

Peacekeeper

peacekeeper in black ops 2

The Peacekeeper is the first ever post-launch gun to be added to a Call of Duty game. For that reason alone, it is an iconic gun in the franchise. While it’s an AR in Black Ops 7, Treyarch still sees it as a bit of a blend between an AR and an SMG for close-range encounters with viability in mid-range fights.

M8A1

harper holding an m8a1 in black ops 2

The M8A1 is another classic Black Ops 2 weapon as it was featured prominently in the marketing for the game. Pre-release screenshots such as the one above showed Harper using it as his weapon of choice. The gun returns as a marksman rifle this time around, which feels more fitting as it is a burst-rifle in Black Ops 2.

DSR 50 (Now Known as VS Recon)

The DSR 50 was the best sniper rifle in Black Ops 2 and it will make its glorious return in Black Ops 7. You’ll want to watch out for the quickscopers when this bad boy is in play as it was a staple for sniping montages back in 2012 and 2013.

MK.48 (Now Known as MK.78)

This is a tried and true LMG. There’s not really much else to say about it, but it’s a classic, bulky belt-fed LMG. It’s obviously not the most mobile gun, but if you’re looking to lay down a ton of fire, this is the gun for the job.

PDW-57 (Now Known as Puma)

pDW-57 in Black ops 2

The PDW-57 was one of the best SMGs in Black Ops 2. It has a large magazine, low recoil, and a rapid fire rate, making it an extremely reliable weapon for those close-quarters players. The gun will return in Black Ops 7 under a new name, but looks to resemble the original gun very closely.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will be getting a beta in October and it seems likely you’ll get an opportunity to try out at least some of these weapons when it drops. Which Black Ops 2 guns and maps do you want to see return in the final game? Let me know in the comments below.