Black Ops 4’s Showcase Is the Most Watched Call of Duty Reveal Ever

Activision has held previous Call of Duty reveal events to get its community riled up for the “next big game,” but none even came close to the attention given to this past week’s debut of Black Ops 4.

The publisher has announced that its latest event set a record with its livestream, becoming the most watched game reveal in the history of the Call of Duty franchise. It “broke franchise records, including the most day one views as well as the highest concurrent viewers, while also blanketing social media as the number one trending topic on Twitter globally during the broadcast,” the company noted.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Total views from the event have already managed to clear 80 million, including the official trailer and content creator videos.

“The excitement for Black Ops 4 from fans all over the world has been amazing. It’s an extraordinary bond our community has with this series and we’re incredibly thankful for their support,” said Rob Kostich, EVP and GM, Call of Duty. “The Black Ops 4 reveal trended #1 globally on Twitter, it broke franchise records for the most watched reveal in our history, and content from our community reveal event has already been viewed over 80 million times. Initial pre-orders are also strong through week one of reveal, and above last year.”

To give you a reminder of what the game is about (if our hands-on report wasn’t enough), here’s the official synopsis:

“Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is a gritty, grounded militarized Black Ops experience which bridges the worlds of Call of Duty®: Black Ops II and Black Ops III. For the first time, the fiction of the game is rooted in the multiplayer universe. Black Ops 4 Zombies includes the biggest launch offering in series history with three unique experiences, while Blackout mode delivers an experience that’s uniquely Black Ops featuring characters, weapons and gear from across the series on the biggest map in franchise history.”

It’s nice to see that the game is attaining some huge buzz, even though we haven’t seen any gameplay from its recently announced Blackout mode. Hopefully we’ll see more of it in action soon enough.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC via Battle.net.