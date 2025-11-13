Black Ops 7 Has a Secret Map (Here’s How to Play It)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 has a secret map that can’t be accessed by just playing normal public matches. The Call of Duty franchise is known for having some really unique secret content. In Call of Duty: World at War, players who beat the game were treated to a secret co-op mode called Nazi Zombies. Of course, this became a pillar of the franchise going forward, but for a time, it was something that players had to work for. In Call of Duty: Black Ops, there was a hidden computer terminal in the main menu with all kinds of extra content, which gave insight into the lore and allowed you to play games like Zork.

These little nuggets really give these games flavor and something for fans to chase after. Black Ops 7 has finally arrived, and there’s much to unpack with it. The game not only boasts a big campaign, multiplayer, Zombies, but Black Ops 7 also has a PvE mode called Endgame, which continues the story and features a ton of content in Avalon. With all of that said, players will have tons of things to play around with in the coming weeks, but there is one secret map that wasn’t advertised.

How to Play Black Ops 7‘s Secret Green Screen Map

Players have discovered that there is a new map in Black Ops 7 called “Green Screen” and that isn’t just a clever name, that’s an accurate description. When you load into this map, there is nothing but a giant green screen. There are no buildings, no props, nothing. This green screen map allows players to have somewhere to make content whether it be YouTube videos, TikToks, gifs, and more. It will make editing much easier for a lot of people and hopefully, it’ll inspire some creative content.

Treyarch has added a 'Green Screen' private match map in Black Ops 7 to allow for easy way to capture content pic.twitter.com/MLuqQFB6zK — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) November 13, 2025

The only way to access the Green Screen map is by loading into a private match. From there, you can select the map and boot it up. It’s pretty easy, there’s no crazy tricks, but unless you went into private matches, you’d never know it was even there. It’s a fun addition from Treyarch and it’ll be exciting to see what comes from it. Of course, you could in theory host an actual private match for 1v1s on here, but it probably wouldn’t be very fun since there’s zero cover on the map.

