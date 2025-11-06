Black Ops 7’s Download Size Revealed (And It’s Massive)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is going to once again eat up space on your storage drive. Call of Duty is one of the biggest video game franchises out there, both commercially and in terms of the download size. However, it isn’t necessarily for no reason. Call of Duty is a very value-rich product, offering many different kinds of content for just $70. Zombies, campaign, multiplayer, and the free-to-play Warzone experience give players a lot of bang for their buck, but it also creates issues ironically as it creates a lot of bloat in the size of the game.

Call of Duty has been heavily criticized for being very unwieldy with its file size, often taking up hundreds of GBs of storage. This is also a result of Call of Duty HQ, a hub app that includes multiple Call of Duty games and experiences. Some games have been removed from the app to try and sustain the size and performances of games, but it still is a subject of controversy. Some fans hoped that with Treyarch listening to feedback with Black Ops 7, Call of Duty HQ may be removed from the game. Unfortunately, it’s such an integral part of the game that it can’t just be removed with ease.

Black Ops 7‘s File Size Revealed and It’s Very Big

With that said, we now know how big Black Ops 7 will be. Pre-loading has begun on Battle.net and will kick off on other platforms next week, but sizes for different platforms have started to pop up across the internet. According to the back of the box for Black Ops 7 on PS5, players need a minimum of 166 GBs of storage for the game. However, PlayStation Game Size has reported that the PS5 digital download is currently listed at around 97 GBs, with additional separate downloads for campaign and a Warzone pack that bring it up to around 130. However, a Zombies and multiplayer pack may be added later and bring it closer to that 166 GBs mark noted on the physical package.

Meanwhile, CharlieIntel has reported that Black Ops 7 will require a minimum of 116 GBs on PC. Nevertheless, no matter how you slice it, it’s clear that Black Ops 7 is a megaton game. Sometimes these games get smaller over time via updates that work on file size and Call of Duty has the benefit of allowing players to uninstall modes they don’t play. So, if you finish the campaign, you can remove it and save some storage space in the process.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 releases on November 14th for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.