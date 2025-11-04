Battlefield 6 Sales Are Ridiculously High, But Analyst Says It Still Won’t Top Black Ops 7

Sales for EA’s Battlefield 6 are reaching ridiculously high levels, but one analyst thinks it still won’t be enough to surpass Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. Since launching a month ago, Battlefield 6 has already been confirmed by EA to have sold over 7 million copies. This initial milestone for the game was a pretty big one and showed that the series had found a way to bounce back after the disappointment of Battlefield 2042. Despite this, it sounds like fans should still expect Black Ops 7 to come out on top once 2025 reaches its end.

In a new report from GamesIndustry.biz, it was said that Battlefield 6 has likely now topped 10 million copies sold. While this data doesn’t come from EA itself, it instead comes from Alinea Analytics, which is a company that tracks video game sales data. If true, this shows that Battlefield 6 has continued to sell at a high clip in the weeks following its launch, likely as a result of positive word of mouth. Still, Rhys Elliott of Alinea Analytics says that this isn’t tracking to beat out the projected sales for Black Ops 7 by the conclusion of the year.

“That momentum alone won’t be enough to overturn Call of Duty’s overall market dominance – this year, at least,” Elliott said.

As for the reason behind this belief, Elliott went on to explain that Call of Duty has historically has a much stronger presence on console platforms when compared to Battlefield. While Battlefield 6 might look like a juggernaut based on all publicly available data on platforms like Steam, Black Ops 7 is still poised to be an even bigger hit on PlayStation and Xbox. Because of this, BO7 is still anticipated to sell more copies than Battlefield 6 for the time being.

Perhaps the only thing that could sway this year’s battle between Battlefield and Call of Duty in favor of the former is if Black Ops 7 ends up reviewing terribly. Although Call of Duty’s sales are largely impervious to lower review scores, there’s always the chance that they could matter more than normal in 2025 with another big competitor in Battlefield 6 on the market. This, combined with the fact that Activision will have released two Black Ops games in consecutive years, might dampen the excitement that some may have for BO7.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see how Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 does when it finally hits store shelves next week on November 14th.

