‘Blacklight: Retribution’ PC Servers Are Shutting Down Next Month

Blackout: Retribution has given its players several years’ worth of entertainment on multiple platforms, but come March, the support for the PC version will end as the servers are shut down permanently.

Released through Steam in 2012 with the PlayStation 4 version following it in 2013, the cyberpunk shooter features different online modes like team deathmatch, capture the flag, and other traditional options. Hardsuit Labs, the development team who took over years after the game’s initial release, announced that the game’s PC servers would be taken offline on March 11th. At the same time, support for the game will permanently end.

There is some good news in that for anyone who has still either been active in Blackout: Retribution or just likes Hardsuit Labs’ work though. In the post which explained the decision, the developer said the teams are focused on “some very interesting projects” and are no longer able to lend support to Blackout: Retribution.

“Why is this happening? The reality is Hardsuit Labs has been engaged for some time now in some very interesting projects that require the full focus of the development teams and leadership,” Hardsuit Labs’ announcement said. “The studio capacity and resources are and have been entirely engaged with these projects and will be for the foreseeable future. As such, we officially will no longer be patching, updating, or doing technical support for Blacklight Retribution. Account migration will officially shut down as of today, as will the official support site.”

Hardsuit Labs’ site only has two games listed, the first of which is Blacklight: Retribution and the second being an unannounced project which the above comments are presumed to be referring to.

For anyone who still wants to get in a couple more matches on the game’s PC version before that shutdown, Hardsuit Labs had more positive news: Everything’s free in the PC version’s store. Account migration has been shut down now, so there’s no way to move an account, but players can take their pick from what’s in the store to customize their loadouts.

As for the PlayStation 4 version, Hardsuit Labs said those players don’t have anything to worry about. Since there are no game servers being hosted for the console version, the developer said Blackout: Retribution will continue to operate normally on the PlayStation 4.

