Blade Runner Remaster Announced for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PC, and Xbox One

A Blade Runner game is coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch this year. More specifically, Nightdive Studios and Alcon Entertainment have announced that a remaster of 1997’s point-and-click adventure game, Blade Runner, will release this year, via the aforementioned platforms, as Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition. Based on the 1982 film of the same name, the original game notably came out of Westwood Studios, won many Game of the Year awards, and sold over one million copies, which is an impressive number for a game of this time.

As for the game itself, it follows detective Ray McCoy, who has been tasked with hunting down androids that have defected in a 2019 version of Los Angeles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In the game, you take the role of detective Ray McCoy,” reads an official story pitch of the game. “Armed with your investigative skills and tools of the Blade Runner trade, you must roam the dark, rainy streets of Los Angeles A.D. 2019 in pursuit of androids gone rogue. Searching for those so-called replicants is a tough nut to crack because they look and behave almost exactly like real people. Faced with growing moral dilemmas, McCoy will soon have to answer questions about his own humanity.”

As for the remaster, it will be a “polished and premium restoration” of the original game. In other words, to be clear, it’s not a remake. That said, it will feature updated character models, animations, and cutscenes. On top of this, there will be new features, such as keyboard and controller customization and widescreen support.

“Blade Runner is still a jaw-dropping achievement on every level, so while we’re using KEX to upgrade the graphics and respectfully elevate the gaming experience in a way you’ve never seen before, we’re still preserving Westwood’s vision and gameplay in all its glory,” said Nightdive CEO Stephen Kick while talking about the game. “While you can enjoy the benefits of playing the game on modern hardware, the game should look and feel not as it was, but as glorious as you remember it being.”

The original game is currently playable on PC.