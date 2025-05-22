Blades of Fire: Who Is the Blue Lady and How to Interact With Her

Early on in Blades of Fire, you’ll encounter a mysterious Blue Lady who disappears as you approach, leaving the question of who she is and how you speak with her. Players will have this encounter numerous times, and each time, the question remains. Aran and Adso join you in pondering who she is, but there is nothing you can do for now. The Blue Lady is an important aspect of Blades of Fire, but there will come a time when you can interact with her. For now, you must continue on Aran’s journey and make your way toward Kar-Lethel Swamp.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To interact with the Blue Lady in Blades of Fire, you must first acquire the Runes Medallion. Doing this not only lets you speak to her but also accept the Time Rune from her. With this, Aran can interact with the Time Runes you encounter throughout the world. The Blue Lady is the guardian of the Time Rune, one of the Three Runes of Steel, and she will only share her gift if you earn her confidence by defeating the Queen’s forces.

Glinda gives Aran the Runes Medallion, allowing him to interact with the Blue Lady. The first time you encounter her, she will run away from you in her giant beetle house. You’ll have to pursue her through the swamp until you find where she has retreated to. You’ll then be able to speak to her again after you reach the Red Fort. This time, she will give you the Runes Medallion.

Blades of Fire Runes Medallion.

With the Runes Medallion in hand, you can now interact with the Blue Lady and get the Time Rune. This allows you to continue on your journey by activating Time Runes, thus restoring the land to its previous version. This can repair bridges, remove walls, and so much more.

Not only this, but it imbues your weapons with the Time Rune as well, allowing you to attack spectral enemies. These cannot be harmed without the Time Rune, and only one weapon is given the Time Rune when you interact with the Blue Lady, but you can find her throughout the world once you have the Runes Medallion by going to the spots marked by her icon on your map.

The Time Rune is only one of many in Blades of Fire. There are two additional Runes that you will discover on your journey as well. Though you encounter these in the early stages, you will not be able to interact with them at first. Fortunately, there are markers on your map for you to return to at a later time.