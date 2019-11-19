Blair Witch Is Officially Coming to the PlayStation 4

It’s a good time to be a fan of horror video games. Bloober Team has announced that its popular video game Blair Witch is officially coming to PlayStation 4! According to the developer, this was a much-requested addition to the lineup, and fans won’t have long to wait as Blair Witch is set to launch for PlayStation 4 on December 3rd. And it’s not just what everyone’s played before.

More specifically, Bloober Team has announced that the PlayStation 4 version of Blair Witch will launch with additional content in the form of what it called the “Good Boy Pack,” focused on the game’s dog, Bullet. It’ll allow players to customize Bullet with new skins, and will also come with new in-game cellphone games, animations, and more. This new content will also come to Xbox One and PC.

Here’s how Bloober Team describes Blair Witch:

“Blair Witch offers fans, and players alike, their own descent into madness through an original story inspired by Lionsgate’s iconic Blair Witch. Set in 1996, a young boy disappears in the Black Hills Forest near Burkittsville, Maryland. Players experience the horror as Ellis, a former police officer with a troubled past, accompanied by his trustful canine companion, Bullet. Their story starts as they join the search for the missing boy, but players shortly discover the horrors that await as the woods twist and turn into an endless nightmare. Ellis will have to confront his fears, and his past, along with the mysterious force that haunts the woods.”

ComicBook.com’s official review of Blair Witch gave the game a 5 out of 5 when it first released. Here’s an excerpt of the full review:

“Blair Witch is a must-play for fans of the films and horror in general. Bloober Team has absolutely nailed it, which only makes me want to see what they could do with other horror franchises. With its short runtime, beautiful visuals, frightening gameplay, and so much more, this title is one that you will not want to miss out on.”

Blair Witch, the video game, is currently available for Xbox One and PC, and the PlayStation 4 version is set to launch on December 3rd with additional content. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the horror video game right here.