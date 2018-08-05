New BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle DLC Character Packs Announced, Fifth Franchise Teased

Today, during the BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle finals at EVO 2018, developer Arc System Works announced nine new DLC characters that will release across three different Character Packs (4,5, and 6) in just two days, August 6.

Here’s a rundown of each Character Pack, all of which will run at $4.99 USD each:

Character Pack 4:

Mitsuru Kirijo (Persona 4 Arena)

Izayoi (BlazBlue)

Merkava (Under Night In-Birth)

Character Pack 5:

Yuzuhira (Under Night In-Birth)

Mai Natsume (BlazBlue)

Akihiko Sanda (Persona 4 Arena)

Character Pack 6:

Nine The Phantom (BlazBlue)

Mika (Under Night In-Birth)

Labyrs (Persona 4 Arena)

The new trailer also packs a tease at the very end of a new and fifth franchise. As you may know, BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle currently features BlazBlue, RWBY, Under Night In-Birth, and Persona 4 Arena characters, which are represented by blue, yellow, purple, and red diamonds respectively. The new trailer adds a pink diamond into the mix though, with accompanying text of “A new fate intertwines.”

While Arc System Works didn’t divulge what new franchise will be added, dataminers have done the job for them, and have dug up that it will be Senran Kagura. As always though, all unofficial reports, rumors, and information should be taken with at least a tiny grain of salt. Despite the datamining reports, some fans are speculating the mystery franchise is actually Arcana Heart, which would be interesting to see.

BlazeBlue Cross Tag Battle, which released earlier this year, is available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can read more about it below, and as always hit that comments section and let us know your thoughts, opinions, and hot-takes.

“An unrivaled clash of explosive proportions! The beloved BlazBlue franchise Crosses universes, Tags in fan favorites, and Battles it out in BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle! Created through an all-star collaboration between BlazBlue, Atlus’ Persona, French Bread’s Under Night In-Birth, and Rooster Teeth’s hugely popular RWBY web series, Cross Tag Battle celebrates the fighting genre for pros and newcomers alike! Choose your team in fast paced 2v2 team battles filled with the craziness you’ve come to love from BlazBlue, with all the tight mechanics, smooth gameplay, and gorgeous 2D graphics you expect from Arc System Works.”