Blazblue Cross Tag Battle First Visuals and Game Mode Details Released

Arc System Works has released a brand new visual for Blazblue: Cross Tag Battle as well as new details on the game’s various modes, which players can use to sharpen their skills ahead of any competitions. Blazblue: Cross Tag Battle combines the rosters of Blazblue, Persona 4 Arena, Under Night In-Birth and RWBY. The launch day roster will include 20 characters from across the four franchises, along with 20 more characters that will be available throughout four different DLCs.

One of the biggest highlights of the news is that the game will feature its own original story mode, where players can work their way through the narrative by completing a series of battles that unfold on what is known as a Phantom Field. For now, details on how these characters cross over, interact, and end up in one place remain vague, but it’s probably not any more complicated than your standard crossover fanfic — the only difference of course is that the story will be written by many of the folks behind each franchise. It’s likely not going to apply to the “canon” of any of the crossover entries themselves, but rather act as a fun romp with interesting characters who are known to have some serious fighting prowess.

Below, we’ve listed the various game modes announced, including a playback mode that lets players save and view some of their greatest wins (or defeats, if that kind of thing is what you’re looking for)

Episode Mode In Episode Mode, players can enjoy an original story where battles unfold on the “Phantom Field,” a singular point where the worlds of the four works represented in the game come together. Tactics Mode Enjoy the unique systems of BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle while acquiring new knowledge. Survival Mode Defeat the challengers that appear one after the next. Training Mode Practice the game controls in various situations. Gallery Mode View all sorts of graphics, including illustrations and movies. Replay Theater Check out replays of your recorded battles.

Blazblue: Cross Tag Battle is scheduled for release in North America on June 5th for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.