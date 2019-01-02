‘Blazing Chrome’ Continues To Look Like the ‘Contra’ Spiritual Successor We Need

Honestly, it doesn’t look like Konami will ever bring back the Contra series. True, it did attempt to bring it back as a free-to-play game on the mobile market years ago, but we’re talking a genuine Contra game along the lines of Alien Wars and Hard Corps. Fortunately, we do have something coming from JoyMasher that will help players scratch that particular run-and-gun itch.

Today, the Brazilian development team released a new gameplay trailer for Blazing Chrome, a side-scrolling shooter that pays homage to the Contra series in just the right ways. You can see it below, taking place in stage 4-1. After you select between two different soldiers, you’ll hit the ground running against tyrannical forces trying to take over the Earth. It definitely has a Hard Corps style to it, packed with badassery at every angle. Also, that neon flamethrower is wildly cool.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The developer describes the game as “a visually gripping throwback to the golden days of side-scrolling shooters,” noting “Blazing Chrome invites players to tear through a variety of distinct stages filled with deadly, bullet-spewing AI as Mavra, a lone human resistance fighter, or the rebellious robotic insurgent Doyle.”

To top things off, the developer recently had a chance to talk to The Arcade Crew about bringing Blazing Chrome to life, in the hopes of giving fans of games like Contra and SNK’s Metal Slug series something to enjoy these days. You can check out that dev diary below and expect more entries in the series over the next few weeks, as we get closer to the game’s release.

From what we’ve seen thus far, Blazing Chrome is definitely living up to its hype, with precision gameplay, over-the-top challenges and 16-bit style presentation, right down to the Genesis-style soundtrack. And you can totally team up with a friend to save the world in co-op, with more than enough power-ups to go around. (Chances are you’ll still be fighting over who gets the best guns, though. We’re totally calling dibs on that neon flamethrower, sorry.)

Blazing Chrome releases sometime in early 2019 for PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch. We’ll let you know when a date is announced.

