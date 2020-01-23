New Bleach Video Game Announced

A new video game based on the popular anime and manga franchise Bleach has officially been revealed! Oasis Games this week announced Bleach: Immortal Soul, a mobile role-playing game that pits teams of characters against each other. While it doesn’t seem like Oasis Games has revealed just how much of the franchise it will adapt, it would appear that players will get to defend the familiar area of Karakura Town.

According to Oasis Games, Bleach: Immortal Soul is officially licensed by TV Tokyo and developed by GREE, with a launch set for Spring 2020. It’ll include a bunch of chapters where folks can collect and battle various characters from the popular franchise, including, but not limited to, protagonist Ichigo Kurasaki, Orihime Inoue, Uryu Ishida, and more. If the official website and general description didn’t get it away, this is the sort of mobile game with various characters separated into escalating rarities — which basically means it’ll almost certainly include a flavor of gacha mechanics.

“Bleach: Immortal Soul creates a riveting battle experience for fans of the BLEACH franchise. With epic Bankai releases and full screen effects, players will be immersed in a world of action-packed animated combat and in-game cutscenes. Players can balance a hands-off approach for easier battles with careful team selection and strategic attack choices to turn the tide against bosses and difficult opponents. It’s not just stats and equipment—team composition, the order of attack, and the accuracy of landing combos can all swing the tide in a tough battle.”

Bleach: Immortal Soul is set to launch Spring 2020 for iOS and Android. Folks can pre-register for the game via the official website. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Bleach franchise right here.

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper — one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife — and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows. It has been adapted into English thanks to Viz Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan.