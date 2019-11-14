Bleeding Edge Release Date Revealed Ahead of X019

Bleeding Edge, the upcoming 4-on-4 team fighter from developer Ninja Theory, has had its release date leak ahead of today’s X019 conference from Xbox. After making a splash after its announcement at this year’s E3, the game, developer, and publisher have all been relatively quiet — until now. X019 is expected to shed more light on the brawler, and that includes officially revealing the release date.

The release date leak reportedly comes courtesy of the game’s official store page, though the information has sense been removed. Thankfully, Eurogamer managed to grab a screenshot of the relevant details, and the short version is: Bleeding Edge is set to launch on March 24, 2020.

In addition to the release date, the store page revealed that the first round of a Closed Beta is set to kick off on February 13th, with a second following on March 13th. Folks that pre-order or have Xbox Game Pass will seemingly have access to these betas. Full information on this, as well as pre-order bonuses, is expected to be announced alongside the release date today.

Here’s how Microsoft describes Bleeding Edge over on the game’s official Xbox product page:

“From the studio behind DmC: Devil May Cry and Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice comes Bleeding Edge, a fast and frenetic 4v4 team brawler where every fighter comes mechanically enhanced for mayhem!

“Choose your fighter and join a team of super-charged renegades from the edges of society: burn rubber as bold and beautiful Buttercup with her detachable buzzsaw arms, tear it up as Black Metal rocker Nidhoggr with his electrifying guitar solos, or slash up the streets as New York’s most wanted ninja, Daemon.”

Bleeding Edge is, according to the leak, set to release on March 24, 2020. Said release date is expected to be officially revealed later today during Xbox’s X019 conference. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.