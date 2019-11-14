Bleeding Edge Release Date Officially Announced in New Trailer

Today during X019, developer Ninja Theory and publisher Xbox Game Studios revealed a brand-new trailer for Bleeding Edge, and also announced when the 4v4 team fighter will release on Xbox One and PC. More specifically, today the pair revealed that the new IP from the developer of Hellblade will release on March 24, 2020. At the moment of publishing, it’s a bit unclear how much the game will cost upon launch, but it will presumably come in at the standard $60 you’d expect from a Xbox Game Studios’ joint.
For those that don’t know: Bleeding Edge was first announced this past E3, as the first game from Ninja Theory since it was acquired by Microsoft. A multiplayer-only game that fuses combo mechanics and dynamics third-person action, the title looks promising, though many are already comparing it other games in the space, such as Overwatch.
Bleeding Edge will be available on Xbox One and PC when it releases next year. Below, you can read more about the title, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:
- 4v4 Team Fighter – Experience one of a kind multiplayer that fuses combo mechanics with dynamic 3rd person action. Team up and execute powerful synergised attacks to become an unstoppable force in the face of your enemies – freeze foes in time, control minds, ride missiles and unleash electrifying guitar solos in a fast-paced yet strategic combat system that rewards technique, timing, and teamwork.
- Mod Your Combat, Show Your Style – Give yourself an edge by creating unique load-outs for every fighter. Choose from hundreds of cybernetic mods to fully tailor your build to suit your personal play style, all earnable through gameplay. Customise each fighter’s hoverboard with blazing trails, unique stickers and slick paint jobs to ride with style across the arena.
- Treacherous Terrain – Use your environment to your advantage with deadly arena hazards and gain the upper hand in moments of chaos. Yank opponents into a high voltage electric fence with Buttercup’s buzzsaw whilst Daemon lies stealthily in wait. Charge enemy aggressors into the path of an oncoming train with Makutu’s shoulder barge. Trap careless enemies within Maeve’s magical cage and light a raging fire beneath their very feet.