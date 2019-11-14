Bleeding Edge Release Date Officially Announced in New Trailer

Today during X019, developer Ninja Theory and publisher Xbox Game Studios revealed a brand-new trailer for Bleeding Edge, and also announced when the 4v4 team fighter will release on Xbox One and PC. More specifically, today the pair revealed that the new IP from the developer of Hellblade will release on March 24, 2020. At the moment of publishing, it’s a bit unclear how much the game will cost upon launch, but it will presumably come in at the standard $60 you’d expect from a Xbox Game Studios’ joint.

For those that don’t know: Bleeding Edge was first announced this past E3, as the first game from Ninja Theory since it was acquired by Microsoft. A multiplayer-only game that fuses combo mechanics and dynamics third-person action, the title looks promising, though many are already comparing it other games in the space, such as Overwatch.

Bleeding Edge will be available on Xbox One and PC when it releases next year. Below, you can read more about the title, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features: