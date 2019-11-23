Bleeding Edge Gets a Helpful Replay Feature

Bleeding Edge testers who want to work at getting better at a certain character or controlling points of different maps now have a new feature to help them with that. Ninja Theory added a feature called the “Watch Zone” that’s essentially a replay system combined with the ability to spectate other players. This means that players will be able to look back on their own games to see what went wrong and how they could’ve done better, but they can also watch other players to see if they can learn anything from them.

Ninja Theory detailed the release of its Watch Zone feature in a post within the Bleeding Edge forums. The Watch Zone will now be filled as one of the main options in the menu after you start up the game, and after selecting it, you’ll be able to play back any of you games that you’ve played recently. If you’re not planning on using these replays as educational tools, the feature will at least give you a way to look back on those moments if you meant to capture them previously to share them online.

“When you start up Bleeding Edge following this update you will see a new menu option named: Watch Zone, replays of your games will be automatically stored here for your viewing pleasure,” the patch notes said. “Maybe there was an amazing kill you wanted to watch back, or perhaps you saw 4 people get mowed down by a train? Be you reviewing footage for training or for laughing the Watch Zone has you covered, we’ve even added a DEV match featuring Cass for everyone to check out straight away!”

Next tech alpha test is tomorrow, November 21st! ✊ Here some awesome new features: 🐦New fighter Cass

👀 Watch Zone

✅ Starter Quest: complete to get a hoverboard mount

🛠️ Various improvements & optimisations For full patch notes, check our forums: https://t.co/XLohU8cfqp pic.twitter.com/URUMWshNHj — Bleeding Edge (@BleedingEdgeNT) November 20, 2019

If you’re finding that you need some time to kill while you’re loading into your next match, you’ll also be able to watch other people play during the time that you’re queuing up for another game. A spectate feature is often requested in competitive games like this one, so it’ll be a welcome feature for anyone who wants to learn more tips and tricks or just keep the gameplay flowing uninterrupted.

“Not only can you re-watch your wins and study your defeats, you can spectate current games that are taking place whilst your queuing for a match,” the patch notes continued. We look forward to seeing how this new feature will help grow the community and allow players to stay connected when playing online.”

You can find the rest of the features and other changes included in the patch notes, and you can try them out yourselves if you’re part of the game’s test program.